RAMSDEN, Ellen:
Passed away peacefully in the presence of family at the Brightwater Rest Home on Wednesday 27 March 2019, in her 92nd year. Loved wife of the late Ian. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Frances & Alan; Peter & Carol; and David & Jackie. Loved Nana of Chris; Suzy; Mitchell; Joanna; Tessa; and Georgia. A service for Ellen will be held at The Lychway Chapel, 5 Roy Street, Palmerston North, on Friday 5 April 2019, at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. Messages can be sent to the Ramsden family, c/- PO Box 1014, Palmerston North.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 30, 2019