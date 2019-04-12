THOMSON,
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth THOMSON.
Elizabeth Eileen (Betty)
(nee Conly):
On 4 April 2019, peacefully at Woburn Home, Lower Hutt, aged 90. Dearly loved wife of Danny (deceased). Much loved cousin of all the Conly family. A memorial service for Betty will be held at St Michael's Anglican Church, Cnr Ngapaki & Rangihiroa Streets, Waikanae Beach, on Monday 15 April at 11.00am, followed by private family gathering. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Woburn Home for their loving care.
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home
NZIFH FDANZ
04 2985168
Published in Dominion Post from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2019