McMILLAN, Elizabeth Eileen
Phoebe (Liz):
On 1st May 2019 at Wairarapa Hospital in the presence of family. Aged 82 years. Loved wife and best mate of Kim. Loved Mum of Deane and Sharon, Debbie and Colin, Merelle, Fiona and Mike. Adored Nana of her 11 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Stroke Foundation Central Region, P.O. Box 639, Paraparaumu 5254, would be appreciated and may be left in the Chapel foyer. A service for Liz will be held in the Richmond Chapel, Richmond Road, Carterton, tomorrow (Saturday) 4th May 2019 at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. Liz would expect you to wear your favourite colour. Messages to the McMillan family, C/- PO Box 185, Carterton 5743, or may be left on Liz's tribute page at www.tributes.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on May 3, 2019