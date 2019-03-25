LEATHERBARROW, Elizabeth Beauchamp
(nee Barclay):
8.8.1945 - 21.3.2019
Peacefully at Hutt Hospital after a long battle with cancer. Dearly loved wife and best friend of Anthony (Tony) for more than 52 years; much loved mother of Catherine and Clifford; mother-in-law of Mark Andrew and Jixiang; grandmother of Elton and Cassie. A service to celebrate her life will be held in St John's Anglican Church, cnr Moonshine Rd and Fergusson Dr, Trentham, on Friday 29th March 2019 at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation. All messages to "the Leatherbarrow family" c/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt 5040.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 25, 2019