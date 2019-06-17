FUNNELL, Elizabeth Abigail
(Beth) (nee McGregor):
Of Palmerston North, formerly Blackball, Oroua Downs, Sanson and Feilding. Passed away suddenly at Palmerston North Hospital on Friday 14 June 2019, aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Lionel. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of John and Chrissy (Taupo), Gail and Bob Robinson (Kopane), Roy and Kristine (Opiki), Neil and Gabrielle (Melbourne), and Keith (Palmerston North). A loving grandmother and great-grandmother. Endeared sister and sister-in-law of Jessie and the late Lin Thompson. Our heartfelt thanks to the staff and community of Julia Wallace Retirement Village. Messages to the Funnell family, C/- 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North 4414. Donations may be made to St John Ambulance via www.stjohn.org.nz or left in the Chapel foyer. A service to celebrate Beth's life will be held in the Beauchamp Crematorium Chapel, 167 John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North, on Thursday 20 June 2019, at 10.30am. Floral tributes welcome.
NZIFH
Published in Dominion Post on June 17, 2019