Elizabeth Winifred (Betty):
On Friday, 1st March 2019, peacefully at Hutt Hospital; aged 90 years. Loved mother of Thomas, David, Andrew, Richard, Neil, and their families. Messages and Tributes can be placed in Betty's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted to PO Box 44-176, Lower Hutt 5040. Grateful thanks to the nurses and doctors of Hutt Hospital for their care and support. A memorial service to celebrate Betty's life will be held the Salvation Army Hall, 695 Fergusson Drive, Upper Hutt, on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at 2.00pm - wear Happy Clothes.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 6, 2019