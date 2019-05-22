CHRISTMAS,
Elizabeth (Teddie):
On May 16th, 2019, in Gisborne. Aged 89. Beloved mother of Bill, Tim and Jeremy. Loved mother-in-law of Hilary and Kate. Much loved Grandmother of Kate and Rachel, Lizzie, Charlotte and Jamie & step-grandmother to Giles, Elena and Julia. Loved cousin of Denny, and sister-in-law of David and Roger. Much loved by all her friends and family. A celebration of Teddie's life will be held on Saturday 1st June, at 2.00pm, at Bushmere Arms, Main Road, Waerengaahika, Gisborne. In lieu of flowers a donation to Starship Hospital. Correspondence to PO Box 141, Shortland St, Auckland 1140.
Published in Dominion Post on May 22, 2019