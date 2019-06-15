BRUCE,
Elizabeth Doris (Betty):
Sadly passed away 13 June 2019. Aged 91. Much loved mother of David (dec), Kevin and Karen. Precious Nanny B to all her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and can be left at the service. A service to celebrate Betty's life will be held at Gee and Hickton's Guardian Chapel, 6 Norrie Street, Porirua, on Tuesday, 18th June, at 11.00am.
Gee & Hickton - Porirua
www.geeandhickton.co.nz
Tel. (04) 2375332 FDANZ
Published in Dominion Post on June 15, 2019