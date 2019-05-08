BAGULEY,
Elizabeth Clark (Liz):
Passed away peacefully after a short illness in the presence of family on 3rd May 2019. Beloved wife of David. Loved Mum of Marion, Graeme and Matthew. Loved Step Mum of Andrew and Jane. Beloved Nana to her grandchildren. All communications to the family can be sent c/- Croft Funeral Home PO Box 30067, Lower Hutt 5040. Liz's service will be held at Waiwhetu Uniting Church, 4 Trafalgar Street, Lower Hutt, on Friday 10th May 2019 at 10.30am. Thereafter Private Cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on May 8, 2019