BURGESS,



Elisabeth Ida Therese:



It is 3 years now since our beautiful Mutti and Omi Elisabeth took her wings, to take her to a place where she is now our guardian angel. Thank you for looking over us and giving us strength through all the trials and challenges this year has bought us so far Mutti. Not a day goes by that we don't miss you and cherish so many precious memories. Your legacy lives on and we love you to the moon and back, and always will.Love from Siggy, Bill & Enzo xxx



