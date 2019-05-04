Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eleanor BROWN. View Sign Death Notice



Passed away at Bob Scott Retirement Village on 18 April 2019. Dearly loved youngest daughter of the late Matthew and Jessie Brown. Loved sister of the late Dorothy, Elsie and the late Albert Patmore (Palmerston North), the late Charles and May (Auckland), James and the late Gail (Upper Hutt). Loved aunt of all her nieces and nephews and their families. Family and friends are invited to attend a service for Eleanor at Khandallah Presbyterian Church, Ganges Road, Khandallah, Wellington, on Wednesday, 8 May 2019, at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation. No flowers by request. All messages c/- 4 Moorefield Road, Johnsonville 6037.







BROWN, Eleanor June:Passed away at Bob Scott Retirement Village on 18 April 2019. Dearly loved youngest daughter of the late Matthew and Jessie Brown. Loved sister of the late Dorothy, Elsie and the late Albert Patmore (Palmerston North), the late Charles and May (Auckland), James and the late Gail (Upper Hutt). Loved aunt of all her nieces and nephews and their families. Family and friends are invited to attend a service for Eleanor at Khandallah Presbyterian Church, Ganges Road, Khandallah, Wellington, on Wednesday, 8 May 2019, at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation. No flowers by request. All messages c/- 4 Moorefield Road, Johnsonville 6037. Published in Dominion Post on May 4, 2019

