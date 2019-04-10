Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elaine NORTON. View Sign



NORTON, Elaine(formerly Nockels,nee Parrington):Of Levin, peacefully on 7 April 2019 at Horowhenua Masonic Village, Levin, aged 93 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Ernie, and Bill. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Judith and Lawrence, Stuart and Vivienne, Jennifer and Stephen, Murray and Sheryl. Much loved Nana to all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and will be sadly missed by all. Many thanks to all the staff at Masonic Village for their care of Elaine. In accordance with Elaine's wishes, a private service has been held. Message please to the Norton family, c/- 284 Oxford Street, Levin 5510. Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 10, 2019

