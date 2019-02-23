Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



Passed away suddenly at her home on Tuesday 19 February 2019, aged 70 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Jock. Much loved mum of Fraser; and Stewart. Loved mother-in-law of Louise. Much loved Gran of Kyle. Loved sister of Ken, Barbara, Trish, Bev and Kay. A service for Elaine will be held at The Lychway Chapel, 5 Roy Street, Palmerston North, on Wednesday 27 February 2019, at 1.00pm, followed by interment at the Fraser Family Cemetery, Parewanui Road, Bulls. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Heart Foundation, PO Box 12136, Palmerston North 4410 would be appreciated or can also be left at the service. Messages can be sent to the McKenzie family, c/- PO Box 1014, Palmerston North.







McKENZIE, Elaine Judith:Passed away suddenly at her home on Tuesday 19 February 2019, aged 70 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Jock. Much loved mum of Fraser; and Stewart. Loved mother-in-law of Louise. Much loved Gran of Kyle. Loved sister of Ken, Barbara, Trish, Bev and Kay. A service for Elaine will be held at The Lychway Chapel, 5 Roy Street, Palmerston North, on Wednesday 27 February 2019, at 1.00pm, followed by interment at the Fraser Family Cemetery, Parewanui Road, Bulls. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Heart Foundation, PO Box 12136, Palmerston North 4410 would be appreciated or can also be left at the service. Messages can be sent to the McKenzie family, c/- PO Box 1014, Palmerston North. Published in Dominion Post from Feb. 23 to Feb. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Dominion Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers