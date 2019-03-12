EVANS, Elaine Muriel:
After a long battle and in the presence of her family, Elaine passed away peacefully at Hutt Hospital on 10th March 2019, age 77 years. Beloved wife of the late David Evans. Treasured mother and mother-in-law of Trevor & Karen, Tracy & Dallas, Sharon & Darren. Mum will be missed by all her grandchildren & great-granddaughter. Special thanks to the caregivers & nurses at Hutt Hospital. Mum's Service will be held 11.00am, on Wednesday 13th March, at Haven Falls Funeral Home, 42-50 Burden Avenue, Wainuiomata, Lower Hutt. Followed by private cremation at Karori Crematorium. Any enquires please contact:
Haven Falls Funeral Home
Wellington
0800428365
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 12, 2019