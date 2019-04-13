DAVEY, Elaine:
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elaine DAVEY.
On April 10, 2019 peacefully at Hutt Hospital, surrounded by her family, aged 82 years. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Matt & Katherine, and Lucy & Mike. Loved Nannie of Tom, Mark, Nick, Mattie, Kaleb and Lennox. Dear friend of Terry, Sybil, Lois, Sue & Alan. A celebration of Elaine's life will be held at Cornwall Manor, cnr Knights Rd and Cornwall St, Lower Hutt, on Monday, April 15, 2019 at 2.00pm, followed by cremation at Akatarawa Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 13, 2019