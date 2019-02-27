ROWE, Eileen Florence:
(Formerly of Te Horo) Suddenly on 24 February 2019 at Wellington Hospital, aged 96 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Frederick. Much loved mother of Kevin, Tony and of the late Christine, and loved sister of Jean. Loving Nana, great-Nana, and aunty of all her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews and all her extended family. Many thanks to Wellington Free Ambulance for their service and care of Eileen. A funeral service for Eileen will be held at St Mary's Catholic Church, Convent Road, Otaki, TODAY Wednesday 27 February at 1.30pm, followed by burial at the Otaki Lawn Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 27, 2019