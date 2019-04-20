LYNN, Eileen Michele:
Passed away on 16th April 2019 at the wonderful age of 94. Loving wife of the late Michael. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Kathryn and Patrick, Pat (Patrick) and Rosina, Rose and Wol, and Deidree. Wonderful and loving grandmother of Emmaleen, Michael, Clinton, and Gerard and Alannah, Ailish, Nuala and Rose, and Michael and Sarah. Great-grandmother to CJ, Henry, Kayla, Mason, Maika and Aria. Special thanks to the wonderful staff of Harbour view Rest home for their care and support of Eileen and her family. In lieu of flowers donations to IHC NZ would be appreciated. Messages to the family may be left in Eileen's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. Eileen's Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St Joseph's Catholic Church, Brougham Street, Mt Victoria, on Wednesday, 24 April 2019 at 11.00am, thereafter interment at the Makara Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 20, 2019