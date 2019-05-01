LARSEN,
Eileen Christina Elizabeth:
Passed away peacefully at Irwell Rest Home on Friday 26th April 2019. Dearly loved Wife of Brian (deceased). Adored Mum of Wayne & Sue, Jeff, and loved Ma of Mary. Treasured and much-loved Nana of Sophie (deceased), Jesse (deceased), Luke, Brad & Sharon. Loved Great-Grandma of Tighe, Eva & Joss.
At rest now.
Many thanks to the caregivers who have looked after Eileen over many years. A private celebration of Eileen's life will be held in accordance with her wishes.
Published in Dominion Post on May 1, 2019