CLAPHAM (FUTCHER),
Eileen Rosemary ("Tess"):
Passed away peacefully at Te Hopai on Sunday 31st March 2019, aged 77 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Robbie and Julie. Loved grandma of Eric and Gene. Loved sister of Robin, John (deceased), Jeanette and Peter (deceased). Loved daughter of the late Jean and Basil Clapham. Messages to the 'Clapham family' may be left online at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366 Kilbirnie, Wellington 6241. A funeral service for Tess will be held at the Cockburn Street Chapel, corner of Cockburn Street and Onepu Road, Kilbirnie, on Thursday 4th April, at 2.00pm, thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019