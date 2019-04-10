PAYNE,
Edwin Anthony (Tony):
Passed away peacefully at Wellington Hospital, surrounded by family on 6th April 2019, aged 80 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Barbara; loved father and father-in-law of Erin & Sean and Andrea & Don; loving granddad of Ruby. Special thanks to the staff of Rita Angus Retirement Village. Messages to 'the Payne family' can be placed in Tony's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. I am going on my last trip. To my enemies relax, to my friends, please come to my funeral service at The Pines, The Esplanade, Houghton Bay, on Friday 12th April, at 2.00pm, thereafter private cremation.
