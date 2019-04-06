RANISH,
Edward Alfred (Ward):
On 30th March 2019. Dearly loved husband of Gwen for 66 years. Beloved father of Christopher and Leigh (Mrs P. Oliver). Passed away peacefully in the presence of his family, in his 93rd year. Dearly loved brother of Pamela Booth (Levin) and Llona Agnew (Brisbane). In accordance with Ward's wishes, a private family service has taken place.
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 6, 2019