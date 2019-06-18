QUINN, Edward (Eddie):
On June 16, 2019 peacefully surrounded by family at Fergusson Hospital, in his 92nd year. Beloved husband of the late Shirley Quinn. Father and father-in-law of Kerry & Ray, Michael & Margaret, Warwick & Louise, and Carolyn. Grandfather of Sarah, Simon, Aaron, Rebecca, Jessica, Matthew, Jordan, and Jaimee. Proud great-grandfather of seven. Special thanks to the staff of Fergusson Hospital for all their care and support. Messages to the 'Quinn Family' may be sent to PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt 5040. A Requiem Mass will be held in St Joseph's Catholic Church, Pine Ave, Upper Hutt, on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 11.00am, followed by a private burial.
Published in Dominion Post on June 18, 2019