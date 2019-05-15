PATTLE,
Edward Harrington (Ned):
Passed away peacefully at Summerset Hospital on Monday, 13 May 2019, aged 93 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Jill. Loved father and father-in-law of Andrew & Minh, and Sue & Peter. Adored Grandad to Nick, Caroline, Lucy, Therese, Chris and Francesca, and Great-grandad to Mason. Loved brother-in-law to Erina. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at the Church of Our Lady of Fatima, 29 Parata Street, Waikanae, on Friday 17 May 2019 at 11.00am, thereafter burial at Awa Tapu Cemetery, Valley Road, Paraparaumu. Donations in lieu of flowers to Mary Potter Hospice, PO Box 7442, Newtown, Wellington 6242, would be appreciated and may also be left at the Church. Messages to "The Pattle/Reedy Families", C/- PO Box 119, Paraparaumu 5254.
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home
NZIFH FDANZ
04 2985168
Published in Dominion Post on May 15, 2019