Died on 27th February 2019, aged 84 years. Youngest son of Michael and Alice Hunt. Dearly loved brother of Jack, Bill, Tom, Bernard, Lance, Lyell, Mary, Merle and Betty (all deceased). Loved and greatly missed by George and Julie, Julia, Paul and Carol, his grandchildren Benjamin, Samantha, Ryan, Daniel and Jordan. A wonderful husband to the late Pauline, a kind-hearted soul, a loving father and a wonderful friend to many. In lieu of flowers donations to the Mary Potter Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the Hunt family may be left in George's tribute book at







HUNT, Edward "George":Died on 27th February 2019, aged 84 years. Youngest son of Michael and Alice Hunt. Dearly loved brother of Jack, Bill, Tom, Bernard, Lance, Lyell, Mary, Merle and Betty (all deceased). Loved and greatly missed by George and Julie, Julia, Paul and Carol, his grandchildren Benjamin, Samantha, Ryan, Daniel and Jordan. A wonderful husband to the late Pauline, a kind-hearted soul, a loving father and a wonderful friend to many. In lieu of flowers donations to the Mary Potter Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to the Hunt family may be left in George's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. George's Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St Mary of the Angels Church, Boulcott Street, Wellington, on Tuesday 5th March at 1.30pm, thereafter burial at the Karori Cemetery. A Vigil Service will be held at the Sacrament Chapel, Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, on Monday 4th March at 7.00pm. Published in Dominion Post from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2019

