DASHFIELD,
Reverend Edward Maurice
(Ted):
On Wednesday 24 April 2019, peacefully in Masterton, aged 92. Greatly loved by his late wife Helen; children Prue, Philip and James, and grandchildren MaryRose, Francesca and Piers. Cherished by so many. Regtl No. 816651, 22nd Battalion, J Force. The funeral for Ted will be held at St Matthew's Church, Church Street, Masterton, Tuesday 30 April at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation.
"Lord, now lettest thou thy servant depart in peace"
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 26, 2019
