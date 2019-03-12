|
ANDERSON,
Edward William (Bill):
Loving husband of the late Elizabeth June (Betty). Loved and respected Dad to Sarah-Jane and Liz, Papa to 4 granddaughters, and Great- Papa Billy to 2 great-granddaughters. Formerly of Hastings and Rotoma Station; Takapu Road Tawa; Tuhoe Road Utiku/Taihape; having grown up in Wellington where he was a passionate member of the Wellington Rowing Club. Bill passed on March 4, 2019 in Perth WA aged 88 years, following a prolonged battle with prostate cancer and Alzheimers. Bill was cremated privately as was his wish, and has returned to 'his people' - pain-free at last.
If you happen to hear a whistle from time to time
or the 'odd' word around,
it's probably just Bill getting his sheep dogs into line, so spare him a thought! RIP the gentle man of the land.
Donations to Alzheimers Research would be appreciated. Messages may be sent C/- Purslowe and Chipper Funerals, PO Box 541, South Fremantle WA 6162.
