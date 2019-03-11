RODERIQUE, Edith:
Born January 26, 1949, tragically taken from us on March 5, 2019. Loved mother of Peter, Anthea and Richie, Matthew, and Lee. Loved grandmother of 10 grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Edith's funeral service wiill be held at the Otaki Race Course at 1.00pm on Wednesday, March 13. In lieu of flowers donations to the Mental Health Foundation would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Messages to Roderique Family, c/- 284 Oxford Street, Levin 5510.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 11, 2019