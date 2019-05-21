WILSON,

Douglas Dawson (Doug):

(All Black 1953 - 1954). On 18th May 2019, peacefully at Kowhainui Hospital, aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband of Janice for 64 years. Much loved Dad and father-in-law of Sue & Greg, Pam & Kevin, Shelley & Marcus, and Wendy & Shane. Loved Pop of Nathan, Jimmy, Melanie, Douglas, Stacey, Dominic, Bianca, Jacob, and Joel and all his great-grandchildren. A loved brother & brother-in-law of Roger & Margaret, and the late Denise & the late Ron, and Neva and the late Bob. Special thanks to the Staff of Kowhainui Home for their care of Dad. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice Whanganui would be greatly appreciated and can be left at Doug's service. Friends are invited to attend a Service to celebrate Doug's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Wanganui, on Thursday 23rd May 2019, at 2.00pm, to be followed by a Private Cremation.

Dempsey & Forrest

