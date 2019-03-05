WILLIAMS,
Douglas Owen (Doug):
Of Pirinoa. On 28 February 2019 at Wairarapa Hospital. Aged 65 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Damon and Christina, Anton and Tamara, Kristie and Brett, Jess and Adam. Loved Grandfather of Tristan, and Summah; Indy; Maya, and Luca, and Beau. Adored brother of Shelley, Fiona and Sue. A loved cousin, uncle and friend to many. A service for Doug will be held in St Luke's Anglican Church, cnr Church and Main Street, Greytown, on Thursday 7 March 2019 at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation at Clareville. Messages to the Williams family, C/- PO Box 185, Carterton 5743, or may be left on Doug's tribute page at www.tributes.co.nz
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 5, 2019