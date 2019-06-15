ROFE,

Douglas Arthur (Doug):

Carol, David, Lynley and Steve, Viv and Laurence, and families, wish to express their heartfelt thanks to all who supported them during Doug's recent illness and at the time of his passing. We have appreciated the lovely personal messages of sympathy, cards, letters, flowers, food, phone calls, visits, tributes, donations made to Diabetes Wairarapa, and the presence of so many at the service. A special thanks to Dr David Heard and Dr Annie Lincoln for their care of Doug; to Pam Bailey for her gentle guidance; and to the RSA members for such a fitting tribute. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement of our sincere appreciation.



