HARE,
Douglas Keith Austin:
Died peacefully on 10 March 2019. Aged 92. Dearly loved husband of the late Margaret, and loved brother of Daphne. Much loved Dad of Jenny and David, Murray and Sharon, Andrew, Ngaire, Rohini and Willie. Loved Grandad of Stephanie, Naomi, Zipporah, Elijah, Josiah, Vashti, Isaac and Solomon; Jamie; Danielle and Bella. Great-grandad of Bells and Alex. Doug's funeral service will be held in St Barnabas' Church, Mana Esplanade, Paremata, on Thursday 14 March 2019 at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance, PO Box 601, Wellington 6140 would be appreciated and may be left at the Church. Messages to "The Hare Family" may be sent c/o PO Box 119, Paraparaumu 5254.
