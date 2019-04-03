BRADEY,
Douglas Alfred (Doug):
Passed away suddenly surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, 30 March 2019, aged 93 years. Beloved husband of the late Francie. Much loved father and father-in-law of Bruce, Ross, Mescal, Susan and Colin, and Malcolm (deceased). Adored grandad to Kelly, Karl, Rhiannon, Jason, and Nicole. Loved great-grandad of Ava, Charlie, Quin, Hayley, and Lucy. A loved brother of Mescal, Paul, Joss, Penny, and Winsome (dec). A Funeral Service to celebrate the life of Doug will be held at the Mana Cruising Club, Ngti Toa Domain, Mana, on Monday, 8 April 2019, commencing at 2.00pm.
Published in Dominion Post from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019