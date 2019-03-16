ARTHUR, Douglas Howard:

Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, 13 March 2019, at O'Conor Home, Westport. Aged 80 years. Dearly loved by his family; Robyn, Jo-Anne, Tracy, Shelley, Mike, Sophie and Jeremy. A generous, earthy soul, of hardy Shetland stock right to the end. A lover of the sea, wildlife, whitebaiting, fishing and his beloved garden. A keen hunter in his younger days. A man with a mischievous sense of humour who put his hands to many creative endeavours. Sincere thanks to the staff at O'Conor Home for getting to know and caring for Doug over the past 6 months. Per Doug's wishes a private cremation has taken place and no funeral will be held. Messages to family can be sent to: Robyn Arthur, 20B Dennis Taylor Court, Paraparaumu 5032.

Much love and go well,

until we meet again



