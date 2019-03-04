THOMPSON,
Dorothy Joan (Dot):
On 1 March 2019, died peacefully at Shona McFarlane Retirement Village, surrounded by loved ones. Much loved wife and soulmate of Vince (together at last). Loved mum of Mark, Marie, Kelly and Denise. Loving Grandma. Messages to the 'Thompson Family' may be left in Dot's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 44176, Lower Hutt 5040. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Wellington Free Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service or online at www.wfa.org.nz/donate. Dot's funeral service will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Park Ave, Avalon, on Tuesday, 5 March at 10.00am, thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 4, 2019