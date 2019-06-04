Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy RUSSELL. View Sign Death Notice



Of Hastings. (formerly Dannevirke, Hukanui and Whakarongo). Passed away peacefully at Mary Doyle Rest Home on Sunday 2 June 2019, aged 91 years. Loved wife of the late Patrick Russell for 36 years. Loved mother and mother-in law of John and Alley McMahon, Dorothy Mary (deceased), Terry and Sam, David and Tracy and Brendan and Sylvia and loved Nanna to Jareth, Jenny and Jason, Laura and Andrew and Richard, Careesha and Leah and Ronan and Lilly-Ann and loved Great Nanna to Amelia, Archer and Tanner. Loved daughter of late John and Mary Lynch, beloved sister of Joan, Frances, Dan and Eileen (all deceased). A Mass will be held at St Peter Chanel Catholic Church, Gordon Road Hastings on Thursday 6 June at 11.00am, followed by an interment at Mangaroa Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the St John Ambulance would be appreciated and can be left at the service. Tributes can be made online at







RUSSELL, DorothyJosephine (nee Lynch):Of Hastings. (formerly Dannevirke, Hukanui and Whakarongo). Passed away peacefully at Mary Doyle Rest Home on Sunday 2 June 2019, aged 91 years. Loved wife of the late Patrick Russell for 36 years. Loved mother and mother-in law of John and Alley McMahon, Dorothy Mary (deceased), Terry and Sam, David and Tracy and Brendan and Sylvia and loved Nanna to Jareth, Jenny and Jason, Laura and Andrew and Richard, Careesha and Leah and Ronan and Lilly-Ann and loved Great Nanna to Amelia, Archer and Tanner. Loved daughter of late John and Mary Lynch, beloved sister of Joan, Frances, Dan and Eileen (all deceased). A Mass will be held at St Peter Chanel Catholic Church, Gordon Road Hastings on Thursday 6 June at 11.00am, followed by an interment at Mangaroa Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the St John Ambulance would be appreciated and can be left at the service. Tributes can be made online at www.tlas.co.nz or messages to the Russel Family, C/- PO Box 8424, Havelock North 4157. Published in Dominion Post on June 4, 2019

