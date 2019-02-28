PFEFFER,
Dorothy Elizabeth (Betty):
On Tuesday 26th February 2019, peacefully, in her 98th year. Wife of the late Maurice. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Keith & Rachel, Julie & Clif, and the late Gary. Loved grandmother of Alex and Liam. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Malaghan Institute of Medical Research, PO Box 7060, Wellington South 6242, would be appreciated or may be left at the service. A service to remember Dorothy's life will be held at Cedarwood, 17 Parata Street, Waikanae, on Monday 4th March, at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation.
Waikanae Funeral Home Ltd
FDANZ Tel 04 2936844
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 28, 2019