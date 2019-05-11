NEVILLE, Dorothy Ellen (Dot) (nee Amey):
13.09.1923 – 9.05.2019
Wife of the late Laurence James Neville. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Stuart & Diane, Deborah & Rob, Karina & Nino, Michelle & Rick, Rachelle & Willie, and the late Wayne. Nana to her 13 grandchildren and great-Granny to her 10 great-grandchildren. Special thanks to Dee and Saranetta for the home care and friendship shown over the past twelve years to Dot. Thank you to the nursing staff at Ward 5 South Wellington Hospital and a heartfelt thanks to Nurses Rachel and Jasper for their exceptional care of Mum. Messages to the Neville family may be left in Dot's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. A service to celebrate the life of Dot will be held at the Cockburn Street Chapel, cnr Cockburn St & Onepu Rd, Kilbirnie, on Monday 13th May at 11.30am, thereafter private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on May 11, 2019