13.09.1923 – 9.05.2019

Wife of the late Laurence James Neville. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Stuart & Diane, Deborah & Rob, Karina & Nino, Michelle & Rick, Rachelle & Willie, and the late Wayne. Nana to her 13 grandchildren and great-Granny to her 10 great-grandchildren. Special thanks to Dee and Saranetta for the home care and friendship shown over the past twelve years to Dot. Thank you to the nursing staff at Ward 5 South Wellington Hospital and a heartfelt thanks to Nurses Rachel and Jasper for their exceptional care of Mum. Messages to the Neville family may be left in Dot's tribute book at







NEVILLE, Dorothy Ellen (Dot) (nee Amey):13.09.1923 – 9.05.2019Wife of the late Laurence James Neville. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Stuart & Diane, Deborah & Rob, Karina & Nino, Michelle & Rick, Rachelle & Willie, and the late Wayne. Nana to her 13 grandchildren and great-Granny to her 10 great-grandchildren. Special thanks to Dee and Saranetta for the home care and friendship shown over the past twelve years to Dot. Thank you to the nursing staff at Ward 5 South Wellington Hospital and a heartfelt thanks to Nurses Rachel and Jasper for their exceptional care of Mum. Messages to the Neville family may be left in Dot's tribute book at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 14-366, Kilbirnie 6241. A service to celebrate the life of Dot will be held at the Cockburn Street Chapel, cnr Cockburn St & Onepu Rd, Kilbirnie, on Monday 13th May at 11.30am, thereafter private cremation. Published in Dominion Post on May 11, 2019

