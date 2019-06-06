JOHNSON, Dorothy Pauline
(nee Borrett):
Mum passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, May 30, 2019. Aged 84 years. Much loved wife of the late Alfie. Beloved mother and mother-in-law of Allan and Vanessa, Greg and Kirsten, Bev and Bruce, Christine and Trevor, Richard and Wendy. Special Nana to her 10 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Loved daughter of Percy and Muriel Borrett. Sister to Elsie, Pat (dec), Josie (dec), Fred, Marjorie (dec), Leo (dec) and Kath (dec). In accordance with Dot's wishes, a private servcie has been held. All communications to the Johnson Family, c/- Kelly Funeral Home, PO Box 235, Dannevirke 4942.
Published in Dominion Post on June 6, 2019