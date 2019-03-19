FULLER, Dorothy Dale:
|
Retired Draughtswoman.
Passed away on 15 March 2019, aged 96, at Sprott House, Karori, Wellington. Much loved and devoted wife of Francis Leslie Fuller, daughter of Alexander Matson McBeath and Alice Dorothy Jane Stubbs, mother to Frances Anne Gazley, sister of Alistair McBeath, grandmother to Michael Fuller Gazley and Scott Fuller Gazley, and great-grandmother to Emily Frances Gazley Pocock and Hazel Frances Gazley Pocock. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Mary Potter Hospice, PO Box 7442, Newton, Wellington would be appreciated. Messages to: Gazley Family, c/- 306 Willis Street, Wellington 6011. A private service has already been held as per Dale's wishes.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 19, 2019