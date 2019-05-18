FEAST, Dorothy Joy (Joy):

Passed away peacefully at home at Greytown on Wednesday 15th May 2019, aged 85 years. Loved wife and friend of Ivan, dearly loved sister of Margaret and siblings the late Bob, Basil, and Don, and loved aunt of all of her nieces and nephews. Loved stepmother of Marie, Peter, Leigh and Jamie.

"She will be missed by all her family and friends".

Special thanks to all those who cared for Joy over the last few months. A service to celebrate Joy's life will be held in St Lukes Anglican Church, Main Street, Greytown on Tuesday 21st May at 11.00am, and thereafter to Greytown Cemetery.

Gary Pickering Funerals

NZIFH Masterton



