Dorothy Blanche Mamaeroa:
Of Wellington. Passed away peacefully at home on 13 April 2019. Aged 62 years. Loved wife of Allan for 40 years. Dearly loved mother of Sara, Monique, Adam and Dearne. Much loved Nana of Bryana, Roman, Arabella and Lochlan. Loved daughter of Sam Tatana Teao (dec) and Puhirangi (Rose) Rangiwhetu. Special thanks to Ward 5 nurses and Whanau Care Services at Wellington Hospital. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated in St Mary of the Angels, Boulcott Street, Wellington, on Tuesday, 16 April, at 9.00am. The Whanau are then taking Dorothy home to her beloved Lake Taupo where a burial will be held at Te Korowhiti o Rereao Urupa.
