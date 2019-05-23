WRIGHT, Doris Amy:

Formerly of Palmerston North. Passed away peacefully with family at her bedside, at Ultimate Care Oakland, Tauranga, on 21st May 2019, aged 94. Dearly loved wife of Colin John Leslie (Jack) (deceased). Treasured and much loved Mum of Shirley, Thelma and Janice, sons-in-law Graham, Les and Andrew. Beloved Nana, Great-Nana and Great-Great-Nana to all her grandchildren. Dearest and much loved sister of Noeline and her deceased brothers and sisters. Loved aunty to all. Loved by her extended family in Darwin and Brisbane.

Gone is her beautiful smile but we will hold her and our memories in our hearts forever. Peacefully with Dad.

A celebration of Mum's life for family and friends will be held at Olive Tree Cottage, 247 Joyce Road, Pyes Pa, Tauranga, on Monday 27th May 2019 at 11.00am. Messages may be sent to c/- The Cumming Family, PO Box 9201, Greerton Mail Centre, Tauranga 3142.





