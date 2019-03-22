Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doreen PRIOR. View Sign



(Formerly of Foxton). Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 20 March 2019, at Kemp Home, Titahi Bay, aged 90 years. Loved sister and sister-in-law of the late Bob and Nita Prior. Loved aunt of Donald, Karen, Ann, Leonie and John, and Mary. Loved great-aunt of Daniel, Jessica, Robert and Joshua. The family would like to sincerely thank Kemp Home staff for their care and support. A funeral service for Doreen will be held at the Titahi Bay Community Church, 25 Mana Avenue, Titahi Bay, on Monday 25 March, at 10.00am, followed by a Graveside Service at Foxton Cemetery, Avenue Road, Foxton, at 2.30pm.







PRIOR, Doreen Elsie:(Formerly of Foxton). Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 20 March 2019, at Kemp Home, Titahi Bay, aged 90 years. Loved sister and sister-in-law of the late Bob and Nita Prior. Loved aunt of Donald, Karen, Ann, Leonie and John, and Mary. Loved great-aunt of Daniel, Jessica, Robert and Joshua. The family would like to sincerely thank Kemp Home staff for their care and support. A funeral service for Doreen will be held at the Titahi Bay Community Church, 25 Mana Avenue, Titahi Bay, on Monday 25 March, at 10.00am, followed by a Graveside Service at Foxton Cemetery, Avenue Road, Foxton, at 2.30pm. Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for The Dominion Post Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers