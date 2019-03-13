PAYNE,
Doreen Patricia (Pat):
Passed away peacefully on 11 March 2019, at Stokeswood Rest Home, Stokes Valley; aged 86 years. Loved wife of the late Bert. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Simon & Cath, Nigel & Sonja and Mark. Cherished grandmother of Benoit, Luke and Isobel. Special thanks to the wonderful staff of Stokeswood. A service for Pat will be held in St Phillips Anglician Church, Stokes Valley Rd, Stokes Valley on Thursday, 14 March 2019, at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation. All messages to "the Payne family", c/- PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt 5040.
