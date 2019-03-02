Doreen BURN

BURN, Doreen Emma:
Formerly of Titahi Bay. On February 27, 2019, peacefully at Woodfall Lodge Rest Home, Feilding, aged 94 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Jimmy, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Denise and Rob, and Terry, cherished Nana of Sarah and Graeme, and Ryan and Katrina, and great-Nan of Madison, Jimmy, Stella, Kyla, and Grace. A service for Doreen will be held at William Cotton & Sons Funeral Chapel, 29 Beattie Street, Feilding, on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation.

Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 2, 2019
