FALLOON, Donna Michelle:
On March 16, 2019, peacefully at home in Masterton surrounded by family, aged 59 years. Much loved wife of Mike. Devoted mother and caregiver of Alex, Lucy and George. We are grateful for the care and support shown to Donna and her family over the last 9 weeks. Messages may be left on Donna's tribute page at www.heavenaddress.co.nz A service to celebrate Donna's life will be held in St Matthew's Church, Church Street, Masterton, on Thursday March 21 at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in Dominion Post on Mar. 18, 2019