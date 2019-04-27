McLEOD,
Donald Ross (Ross):
Of Paraparaumu. On April 22, 2019, peacefully at Eldon Lodge, Paraparaumu. Aged 79 years. Loved son of the late Joyce & Alister McLeod (Napier). Loved brother of Susan, Janet, Ian and Mary. Cherished Granddad Rosco of the Mash Trust Community, Paraparaumu, for 10 years and Ex resident of Kimberly Hospital, Levin, for 60 years. Special friend of Mark and the residents of Georgia Grove, Paraparaumu. A service to celebrate Ross' life will be held in Cedarwood, 17-21 Parata Street, Waikanae, on Tuesday 30 April, at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation at Kaitawa Crematorium.
