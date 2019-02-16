WOODWARD,
Donald Hugh (Don):
Peacefully on February 12, 2019, at Te Hopai Hospital. Dearly beloved husband of Ruby. Loved father of Jamie and Robert. Much loved father-in-law of Tracey and Stephanie. Grandfather of Briana, Thomas, Amelie and Yasmin. Loved by his many nephews and nieces and family and dear friends in New Zealand and internationally. A respected member of the New Zealand Fire Service. No flowers by request. Messages to the Woodward family may be left in Don's memorial page at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/-PO Box 7123, Wellington, 6242. Don's funeral service will be held at The Wilson Funeral Home Chapel, 375 Adelaide Road, Newtown, on Tuesday, February 19 at 1.00pm, thereafter burial at Makara Cemetery.
Published in Dominion Post on Feb. 16, 2019