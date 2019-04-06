ORR, Donald Allan (Don):
|
Passed away peacefully at Summerset on the Coast on Wednesday, 3 April 2019, in his 95th year. Much loved husband of the late Peggy, cherished Dad to Donna & Stuart, and much loved Poppa to Conrad. Thanks to Summerset for their kindness and their care of Dad.
Down the lane of memories
The lights are never dim
Until the stars forget to shine
We will remember him.
A private farewell has been held.
Kapiti Coast Funeral Home
FDANZ-NZIFH
04 298-5168
Published in Dominion Post on Apr. 6, 2019