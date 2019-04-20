MacLEOD,
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald MACLEOD.
Donald Murdo (Don):
Peacefully on April 16, 2019, at Hampton Court, Napier. Aged 78 years. Dearly loved husband of Sue. Loved father and father-in-law of Alison and John Donovan, Duncan and Nat, Alastair (deceased), and Calum and Amy. Cherished 'Pop' of Zach, Emily, and Laura; Evan; and Ella, and Josh. Brother and brother-in-law of Ken (deceased) and Judy, Malcolm and Catherine, Peter (deceased) and Pauline (deceased), Wanaka, Liz and Geoff, Andy and Chris, and Helen and Laurie (deceased). A funeral service will be held at St Columba's Presbyterian Church, Gloucester Street, Taradale, Napier, on Friday, April 26, 2019, at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation. Messages to the 'MacLeod Family' C/- PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Dominion Post from Apr. 20 to Apr. 24, 2019